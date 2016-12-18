Chicago Blackhawks' Motte getting his confidence back

Of all the Chicago Blackhawks rookies this season, no one got off to a hotter start that Tyler Motte.

The Michigan product registered an assist in his first NHL game, scored in his fifth and showed off his speed and power with a gorgeous goal against Calgary at the United Center on Nov. 1.

Three games after that win over the Flames, though, Motte suffered an injury that forced him to miss five games, and he hasn't looked the same since.

Lack of production was a big reason coach Joel Quenneville made Motte watch Hawks victories over the Islanders on Thursday and Blues on Saturday as a healthy scratch.

"He showed some great signs prior to getting injured and coming back hasn't been at that same level," Quenneville said. "We want to get him back to that place.

"Sometimes watching or missing shifts (is) … all part of the development or learning curve."

Motte, who was back in the lineup Sunday against the Sharks, said there are plenty of areas for him to improve upon, but he wants to be reliable defensively first.

Quenneville also likes what Motte brings offensively and has remarked in past days that he'd like to see more out of the rookie in that phase of the game.

Motte had 6 points and averaged 1.7 shots on goal in his first 13 games, but he didn't record a single point and managed just 1.15 shots on goal in the 13 games after returning from injury.

Motte didn't deny confidence was starting to become an issue.

"Confidence always goes up and down," he said. "No matter if you're a superstar in the league or just a first-year guy. … You've just got to do what you can to keep the confidence up, believe in yourself.

"You know the team and the staff and teammates believe in you. Just go out, work hard, contribute at any time when you can."

Motte played 11:27 in the Hawks' win Sunday and had 1 shot on goal.

Crawford update:

Corey Crawford, who has been out since having an appendectomy in Philadelphia on Dec. 3, was on the ice taking shots before the Hawks played San Jose on Sunday at the United Center.

Said coach Joel Quenneville: "Skated again today. Looks good, feels better."

Quenneville said Crawford could return when the Hawks host Colorado on Friday.

Slap shots:

Defenseman Michal Kempny was a healthy scratch for the ninth time in 14 games. He is a minus-5 in his last three appearances. … Jonathan Toews had no goals and 1 assist in his last nine games. … Artemi Panarin has 10 points (3G, 7A) in his last four games, matching the best four-game stretch of his young career. … Seven of the Hawks' 12 goals scored by defensemen have come from Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Brian Campbell (3).