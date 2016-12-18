Officials: Bombing kills at least 23 at Yemen military base

hello

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni officials say an explosion outside a military camp near the southern city of Yemen has killed at least 23 people.

The officials tell The Associated Press that the explosion Sunday morning is suspected of being the result of a suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest. The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The camp where the explosion took place is the same military base that was struck by another suicide bomber on Dec 10, killing at least 45 soldiers and wounding at least 50.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack. However, the Islamic State group's Yemeni affiliate claimed responsibility for the Dec. 10 bombing.