After icy storm raked Midwest, East, warmer weather comes

Mangled vehicles rest on the northbound Interstate 95 shoulder at the Washington Boulevard exit after a series of crashes that shut down I-95 in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. An ice storm created slick conditions, sparking a chain reaction pile-up involving dozens of vehicles. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Associated Press

Seen from the Interstate 95 overpass from Grove Street in southwest Baltimore, Md., emergency workers extract the wreckage of a tractor trailer from railroad tracks after it fell off a bridge and exploded, in a series of accidents that shut down I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. An ice storm created slick conditions, sparking a chain reaction pile-up involving dozens of vehicles. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Associated Press

Rahshid Jones takes a spill after trying to ride his sled standing at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. "That didn't work!" he exclaimed. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Todd Clark and his son, Sawyer, 4, feel the snow in their faces during their first sledding of the season at Reid Middle School -in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures hit the nations' mid-section and East Coast on Saturday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Mitchell Clark, 7, slides down a hill during his first sledding of the season at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures hit the nationss mid-section and East Coast on Saturday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Haley Milne and Dan Carroll fly down the hill on their sled at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. A winter storm of snow, freezing rain and bone-chilling temperatures hit the nationss mid-section and East Coast on Saturday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Associated Press

Marcia Curtis holds on tightly to a lamp post as she make her way to the downtown bus station in Colorado Springs, Colo. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Mark Reis/The Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Wrecked vehicles lie next to the divider after a series of accidents on Interstate 95 in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2016, following an overnight ice storm. (Colin Campbell/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Associated Press

Vehicles commute under snowfall northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Ridgefield, N.J. Associated Press

A vehicle involved in a crash sits on the fast lane of Highway Interstate 80 after an accident during a snowfall, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Lodi, N.J. Associated Press

Tow trucks remove wrecked vehicles after a series of accidents on Interstate 95 in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2016, following an overnight ice storm. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Associated Press

Authorities clean up the remains of a tanker truck the slid off Interstate 95 in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2016, following an overnight ice storm. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Associated Press

Temperatures in the nation's midsection and on the East Coast warmed up on Sunday after a bitterly cold few days.

A warm front passing through the region pushed temperatures into the mid- to upper 40s in New York, the National Weather Service said.

"Temperatures have soared into the 40s," meteorologist Jay Engle said. "Milder air is with us today but today only."

The temperature will take a slight dip Sunday night into Monday, but it won't be as cold as it has been across much of the country, Engle said. The last few days have been more than 10 degrees below normal in many areas for this time of year, he said.

With Christmas shopping underway and holiday travel gearing up, the nation's midsection and East Coast were hammered by a winter storm bearing snow, freezing rain and often bone-chilling temperatures.

Snow and freezing rain spawned a multitude of highway accidents, some serious. At least nine deaths were blamed on the slick roads. Authorities were investigating other traffic fatalities as possibly weather-related.

A tanker carrying gasoline skidded off a highway in Baltimore on Saturday and exploded. Two people died in the nearly 70-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95, authorities said. Baltimore fire Chief Roman Clark said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash.

It was unclear whether the pileup started before the tanker crash or was caused by it. The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

There were dozens of crashes in Indiana - two of them with fatalities - due to freezing rain and ice. The roads were so slick that authorities had to move motorists stranded on an overpass with a ladder.

In Ohio, a Columbus woman died Saturday when her car skidded off a slick road, authorities said.

In Virginia, a Fairfax County firetruck slid off an icy road while responding to a crash, but no one was injured.

In Colorado, up to a foot of snow fell in places, snarling traffic. Even weather-hardened locals apparently had trouble driving.

"I worked for the fire department for 45 years, and we used to call this highway hockey because people keep bumping into each other," said Kevin Sweeney, of Brighton, a town about 20 miles northeast of Denver. "I think it's that first big snow thing."

In North Carolina, police and emergency workers reported more than 100 crashes in Raleigh and Charlotte as the drizzle combined with temperatures below freezing to create dangerous icy patches.

Winter weather advisories were posted from Denver to Bangor, Maine. Airports reported hundreds of flight delays or cancellations.

The nasty weather put a damper on holiday plans for Luke Perez, who was hoping to make it home to Los Angeles on Saturday for a family party. Perez's flight out of Washington, D.C., where he's in graduate school, was canceled, so he said he was going to try again Sunday or Monday.