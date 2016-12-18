Frigid temperatures ahead for Bears fans at Soldier Field

CHICAGO -- The National Weather Service is warning that a fresh surge of bitterly cold arctic air may result in frostbite and hypothermia in northern and central Illinois.

Chicago Police say a commercial plane slid off a runway early Sunday at O'Hare International Airport. There were no injuries reported from the incident just after 1 a.m.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is reporting 173 flight cancellations at O'Hare and 28 at Midway on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Soldier Field for what could be one of the coldest home games ever. The coldest Bears game at Soldier Field was on Dec. 22, 2008, when the thermometer hit 2 degrees with a wind chill of minus 13.