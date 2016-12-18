Breaking News Bar
 
Suspect in killings of Kurdish activists dies in Paris

Associated Press
PARIS -- The Paris prosecutor's office says the man suspected of killing three Kurdish activists in the city in 2013 has died from brain disease.

Omer Guney's trial was scheduled next month. His death on Saturday in a Paris hospital ends legal action in the case.

Guney, 34, was charged with murder in the killings of Sakine Cansiz, who helped found the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a rebel group seeking autonomy for Turkey's Kurds; and Leyla Soylemez and Fidan Dogan, both Kurdish activists.

The killings occurred in the Kurdish Information Center in the 10th district of Paris in January 2013.

At the time, Guney worked as a driver of Cansiz for two years and Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said video cameras showed he was inside the building when the killings occurred.

Molins said 10 shots were fired - four into the head of one of the victims and three into the heads of the other two. The investigators said they found a bag in Guney's car that had traces of gunpowder on it.

The conflict in Turkey between the PKK and government forces has claimed tens of thousands of lives since 1984.

At the time of the killings, Turkey was engaged in talks with the rebels' jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to persuade his group to disarm. Violence between Turkish security forces and the PKK flared up again in 2015 following the collapse of the fragile peace process.

