Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 12/18/2016 10:28 AM

Former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut dies at 84

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- The former Indianapolis mayor credited with revitalizing the city's downtown has died.

A family spokesman says Mayor William Hudnut III died in hospice care early Sunday in Maryland, following a lengthy illness. He was 84.

Hudnut was the city's longest-serving mayor, holding office four terms, beginning in 1976. He is credited with laying the ground work that pulled the city out of a post-World War II decline.

Hudnut oversaw the relocation of the NFL's Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis. He was mayor when the 1987 Pan American games were lured to the city.

Hudnut previously represented Indianapolis in Congress before becoming mayor.

He relocated to Chicago after his final mayoral term. He later moved to the Washington, D.C., area and is survived by his wife, Beverly, and four children.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account