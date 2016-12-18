The Village of Lindenhurst, nestled within Lake Villa Township in northern Lake County, Illinois, was incorporated in November of 1956. The village of Lindenhurst grew out of the farm of wealthy landowner Ernst E. Lehmann. The name Lindenhurst came from the two rows of linden trees outlining the original farmhouse. The first village president was Lee R. Lewis, and in 1953, the first homes were built. By 1960 the first commercial development in Lindenhurst was Linden Plaza featuring a bakery, laundry, cleaners and a Piggly Wiggly. The first police force was all volunteer, buying their own uniforms and using their own cars. Due to its convenient commute to Chicago and Milwaukee and its affordable housing, Lindenhurst grew to a population of a little over 3,100 by 1970, and swelling to over 6,200 by 1980. By 2010, Lindenhurst's population numbered 14,462.
posted: 12/18/2016 1:00 AM
Images: Icons of Lindenhurst
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Lindenhurst
- Town Gallery
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.