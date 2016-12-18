Images: Icons of Lindenhurst

The Village of Lindenhurst, nestled within Lake Villa Township in northern Lake County, Illinois, was incorporated in November of 1956. The village of Lindenhurst grew out of the farm of wealthy landowner Ernst E. Lehmann. The name Lindenhurst came from the two rows of linden trees outlining the original farmhouse. The first village president was Lee R. Lewis, and in 1953, the first homes were built. By 1960 the first commercial development in Lindenhurst was Linden Plaza featuring a bakery, laundry, cleaners and a Piggly Wiggly. The first police force was all volunteer, buying their own uniforms and using their own cars. Due to its convenient commute to Chicago and Milwaukee and its affordable housing, Lindenhurst grew to a population of a little over 3,100 by 1970, and swelling to over 6,200 by 1980. By 2010, Lindenhurst's population numbered 14,462.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Welcome sign on Grass Lake Road.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Bonner Heritage Farm.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Bonner Heritage Farm.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Pond across from Bonner Heritage Farm.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Martin's General Store in nearby Historic Millburn.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Millennium Park.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Town flag outside village hall.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Emily's Pancake House on Grand Ave.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Armed Forces memorial outside village hall.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Businesses along Grand Ave.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Duck Farm Dog Exercise Area.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Lindenhurst Village Hall.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Sand Lake Cemetery.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Jayden Villiard of Round Lake plays with a water pump at McDonald Woods.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Geese on Lake Potomac.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Heritage Lutheran Church.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Nearby Millburn Historic District.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Nearby Millburn Congregational Church.