Grammar Moses: Help me on my quixotic quest to eradicate bad grammar

So, you're going to lose some weight, get more exercise, be nicer to the crotchety guy next door who occasionally steals your Sunday paper and maybe stop drinking your evening glass of wine from a Slurpee cup.

Good for you.

But what about also resolving to improve one thing -- one thing! -- about your written or oral speech?

What would it be?

I hereby resolve to share your grammar resolutions in this column on New Year's Day. My hope is that other readers will be inspired by yours and vice versa.

Email me quickly, because like many of you I'll be working ahead this week so I can take some time off after Christmas. Please include your name and hometown.

We all have our grammar foibles. As I've explained since the dawn of this column, I have plenty. But I'm always learning.

I used to keep a notebook nearby -- both at work and at home -- and scratch down words I was unfamiliar with, words I recognized but whose definition I couldn't retain, and words used in ways I'd not encountered before.

"Bellicose" is one of those words I occasionally read that leads to head scratching and a trip to the dictionary.

I just can't retain the definition. I think that's because it's a beautiful word that ironically means hostile or warlike (see belligerence.)

I want to spell "bellwether" bellweather, because a bellwether shows us which way the figurative wind blows, as a weather vane does for literal wind.

I had a brilliant friend in college who became a high school teacher. He was a voracious reader who saw more words than he spoke.

That explains why he pronounced "awry" AW-ree when he first encountered it in a book. He didn't make the connection between the word he knew from conversation and the word spelled A-W-R-Y on the page.

My resolution is to keep a notebook again for those tricky words so I can learn something. What's yours?

Quixotic

When Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra wrote "The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha," I'm sure he didn't anticipate his protagonist would bear an adjective.

But his 17th-century two-part novel was so influential that "quixotic," meaning foolishly idealistic, joined the lexicon later that century.

A word derived from someone's name to embody a philosophy, theory, era, movement, whatever, is called an eponym. And everyday language is full of them. I'll treat you to a short list at the end of this column, but for now the question is: If an eponym is derived from the name of a person, is it capitalized, even in the adjective form?

The answer is complicated, because dictionaries differ. The Oxford English Dictionary lowercases "cesarean," while the Webster's New World capitalizes it.

Conversely, "Herculean" is capitalized in the OED and is wishy-washily capitalized in Webster's while the entry concedes it is usually lowercase.

Webster's lowercases "quixotic" in its entry but then writes it often is capitalized.

Will no one commit?

I err on the side of lowercase. Maybe that's because I believe we as a society overcapitalize, just as we throw around exclamation points with abandon.

Or perhaps it's because I took so many science classes in my day.

Measurements are quite often eponyms of the leading scientists in the field: joule, volt, watt, farad. And they are universally lowercase when spelled out; universally capitalized when abbreviated.

Those scientists are a consistent bunch, and I love consistency.

I know some of you are probably wondering why you always see Celsius and Fahrenheit capitalized. The answer is this: The measure is "degrees Celsius," so lowercasing "degrees" is consistent with the practice.

Now, for my promised list of everyday eponyms: brutal, diesel, leotard, nicotine, saxophone, shrapnel, narcissist, nachos, sideburns and boycott. I'll bet you didn't know a few of those.

Write carefully!

