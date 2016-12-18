Illumination, Christkindlmarket closed by cold

The Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday light display has been canceled for Sunday night because of extreme cold. Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Dangerously cold temperatures have triggered the cancellation of several regional events Sunday, including the "Illumination" holiday lights show at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle and the Christkindlmarket and Naper Lights events at Naper Settlement near downtown Naperville.

Arboretum officials said "Illumination" tickets purchased for Sunday night may be used on any other evening the display is open through Jan. 2. Those who can't attend another night are asked to call the arboretum between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on normal days of operation at (630) 725-2066.

This is the second time this winter the arboretum has been forced to close the display because of severe cold. Such closings were never necessary in the first three years of the event.

Both the arboretum and settlement say they expect to resume a regular schedule of events on Monday.