Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/18/2016 10:51 AM

Gold coin found in Geneva Salvation Army kettle

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Salvation Army St. Charles Tri-City Corps says its first gold coin of the season was found in a red kettle manned by Geneva Masonic Lodge #139 at the 127 Shoppes in downtown Geneva.

The coin was discovered Wednesday and the donor was anonymous.

"It's always a wonderful surprise," said Lt. Betsy Clark, a Salvation Army corps officer. "It is truly a blessing."

Anonymous donors have placed gold coins in area Salvation Army kettles since at least the early 1980s.

The Tri-City Corps is hoping to raise $200,000 this season and as of Sunday morning was still $71,000 short.

"These are the crucial days when volunteer bell ringers are greatly needed to help man our red kettles," Clark said in a news release, "and generous donors are needed to help us reach our goal."

Money raised locally in the Red Kettle Campaign provides resources year-round for Tri-City families through emergency assistance and community center programming.

For details about volunteering, write Deanna Wieden, volunteer coordinator, at Deanna_wieden@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (630) 377-2769. Families in need of assistance can call Belen Hood, of The Salvation Army Community and Family Services, at (630) 377-2769.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account