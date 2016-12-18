Gold coin found in Geneva Salvation Army kettle

The Salvation Army St. Charles Tri-City Corps says its first gold coin of the season was found in a red kettle manned by Geneva Masonic Lodge #139 at the 127 Shoppes in downtown Geneva.

The coin was discovered Wednesday and the donor was anonymous.

"It's always a wonderful surprise," said Lt. Betsy Clark, a Salvation Army corps officer. "It is truly a blessing."

Anonymous donors have placed gold coins in area Salvation Army kettles since at least the early 1980s.

The Tri-City Corps is hoping to raise $200,000 this season and as of Sunday morning was still $71,000 short.

"These are the crucial days when volunteer bell ringers are greatly needed to help man our red kettles," Clark said in a news release, "and generous donors are needed to help us reach our goal."

Money raised locally in the Red Kettle Campaign provides resources year-round for Tri-City families through emergency assistance and community center programming.

For details about volunteering, write Deanna Wieden, volunteer coordinator, at Deanna_wieden@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (630) 377-2769. Families in need of assistance can call Belen Hood, of The Salvation Army Community and Family Services, at (630) 377-2769.