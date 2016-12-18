One killed, one injured in head-on Wadsworth crash

A North Chicago man was killed Saturday in a head-on crash in Wadsworth, authorities said.

The 52-year-old, who has not been identified, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on North Delany Road about 2:41 p.m. when he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and began driving in the northbound lane, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's office. His pickup truck collided head-on with a Dodge Ram, which was traveling north, just south of North Mauser Drive.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 61-year-old man from Beach Park, who was driving the Dodge, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition, said Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

The sheriff's office's Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.