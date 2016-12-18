Elgin Christmas Dinner warms hearts on chilly day

hello

Lawrence Myers of Elgin says he became homeless because of the economy.

"I'm a carpenter. When you're 52 years old, it's hard to get a new job. (Employers) look at you. Your knees are gone, your ankles are gone, arthritis in the hands, they don't want to hire you," he said Sunday.

Asked how he survives, he said, "I have a truck."

There's an emergency shelter for folks like him, he said, but it's only open when the temperature dips to 15 or below.

It was certainly cold enough for that Sunday morning, but Myers could put thoughts of it aside as he sat before a hearty meal, featuring ham and macaroni and cheese, that had been heaped invitingly upon his plate by volunteers at Elgin's Hemmens Cultural Center during the first Elgin Community Christmas Dinner.

"This is great," he said, praising Jeff Turner, owner of In The Neighborhood Deli and Catering in Elgin, who has been hosting neighborhood dinners, including the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and the Valentine's Day Have a Heart dinner, for nine years and realized his dream of a Christmas dinner on Sunday.

Turner said the goal was not only to serve the homeless, but also the elderly, empty nesters and people with large families who might not necessarily be able to feed everyone.

"It's the right thing to do," he said. "I have a real strong love of the community and my goal is to bring everybody together, from all walks of life, to share a meal and fellowship and have fun and volunteer."

He said any leftover food will be donated to shelters and soup kitchens.

Two who attended Sunday's dinner were Herschel Holland and Moreen Painter, who live in Elgin.

Holland said one charitable soul saw them walking toward the Hemmens and gave them a ride to the dinner.

"There is more good people than there is bad," he said. "It doesn't seem that way, but it is."

Holland said the two were on the streets at one time, but, "The good Lord was right there to deliver."

He said they have received assistance through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and are now able to rent part of a house.

Now Holland has a full-time job with the cinema at Springhill Mall.

"So when I get up on my feet, I'm going to give back, too," he said.

Traditional Christmas music provided a festive background as people trickled into line, ready to receive roasted pork loin, turkey tetrazzini, baked ham, stuffing, au gratin potatoes, broccoli Dijon, cranberries, salad and rolls.

Turner, who spent much of Sunday rushing around, seemingly occupying several places at once, said he and his associate, Jeff Villareal, started cooking Saturday. On Sunday, as many as 15 volunteers were chopping lettuce for the salad and mixing the stuffing.

He said community partners helped, including Baker Hill Pancake House and Restaurant, and Hurley and Volk Orthodontics in South Elgin.

Turner said Sunday's dinner was dedicated to the memory of Mike DeBrocke, a longtime supporter of the dinners.