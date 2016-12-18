Frank 'Bud' Paschen, Chicago-area construction giant, dies at 80

hello

Frank "Bud" Paschen followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father in the construction industry, building a multimillion-dollar company that helped construct numerous roads, bridges, government buildings, churches and more across the Chicago region. He died Monday, Dec. 12, at 80. Courtesy of F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen

A giant in the construction industry, whose family legacy of building roads and major landmarks in Chicago goes back to the Great Chicago Fire, has died.

Frank H. (Bud) Paschen, the founder and former chairman of F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen, and a resident of Hebron, died Monday, Dec. 12. He was 80.

"Bud was a great friend and mentor," said James Blair, president and CEO of F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen. "He and his family have been building Chicago for more than 100 years. His passing is a huge loss to the industry."

Colleagues say there is hardly an area in Chicago that the Paschens haven't help shape. The family's four generations of contractors built or renovated bridges, libraries, commercial and private properties, health care facilities, major highways, municipal buildings, religious institutions, transit systems and wastewater treatment facilities, to name a few.

The company Paschen founded in 1975 descends directly from Paschen Brothers and Co., a construction firm organized in 1902 by Bud's grandfather Frank Paschen and great-uncle Henry Paschen.

Some of the older company's projects included the recreation buildings on Navy Pier, part of McCormick Place, the Carbide & Carbon building (today's Hard Rock Hotel), Chicago Theatre, part of the Deep Tunnel project and the Dirksen Federal Building.

Paschen joined the family firm when he was a teen, working as a laborer. During his college years, he worked in its estimating department, before graduating from Northwestern University in 1959 with a degree in civil engineering.

He joined the business full time in 1974, and over the next 10 years he started his own company, acquiring both S.N. Nielsen Company and his family company, Paschen Contractors, Inc.

Initial work included remodeling post offices in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, but colleagues credit Paschen with building the company into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. It now works in 25 states, and completes projects in commercial, industrial and civil industries.

The company's suburban projects range from renovations at O'Hare International Airport to constructing the Life Changers Church in Hoffman Estates, where Paschen's funeral services will take place.

The firm also led the widening and reconstruction of portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 294, as well as work on the Elgin-O'Hare Expressway, which earned the company awards from Illinois Tollway Authority and Illinois Department of Transportation.

Those who worked with Paschen describe him as an astute businessman and visionary, but also a hands-on boss, who liked to visit work sites nearly every week.

"He loved being with the guys in the field," Blair said. "That was where he grew up, working as a laborer for his dad."

Perhaps lesser known are Paschen's generous acts for those in need. Larry Mix, of Buffalo Grove, was one of Paschen's first employees. When Mix lost his son, Joey, to leukemia, Paschen gave his full support to "Joey's Angels," a charity that raised money for the Leukemia Research Foundation.

"Helping people was number one to Bud," Mix said.

Visitation for Paschen will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 W. Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates, before a noon funeral service Thursday at Life Changers International Church, 2500 Beverly Road, also in Hoffman Estates.