Sunday picks: Celtic Woman comes 'Home for Christmas' in Naperville

Susan McFadden of Celtic Woman, which brings its "Home for Christmas Symphony Tour" to North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville this weekend. Courtesy of Günter Distler

'Home for Christmas: The Symphony Tour'

Fresh off the release of the holiday album "Voices of Angels," the Irish ensemble Celtic Woman returns with the "Home for Christmas: The Symphony Tour" this weekend at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 Benton Ave., Naperville. $90-$105. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Chicago's Christkindlmarket

The Christkindlmarket Chicago outdoor market and holiday village honors German and European traditions with holiday items for purchase, German food and drinks and holiday entertainment. Find it at Daley Plaza, between Dearborn, Washington and Clark streets, through Dec. 24. Free. christkindlmarket.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Berkshire Ballet Theatre returns with its version of "The Nutcracker" at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake this weekend. - Courtesy of Kayla Natoli Photography

More than 120 performers are featured in Berkshire Ballet Theatre and Summers Academy of Dance's production of the classic Tchaikovsky Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker," which returns this weekend to the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $28-$30. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Revel in seasonal music

Enjoy the music of the season, including traditional carols, holiday classics and jazzy updates of Christmas favorites, when the Illinois Brass Band presents it Holiday Classics concert at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. Tickets are available in advance for $5-$10 at illinoisbrassband.org or for $6-$12 at the door. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Jennifer Yonally returns to Chicago Tap Theatre's "Tidings of Tap!" playing at Skokie's North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. - Courtesy of Josh Hawkins

Chicago Tap Theatre celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah and the winter season in general in its holiday show "Tidings of Tap!" at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $24-$40. (847) 673-6300 or chicagotaptheatre.com or northshorecenter.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Hanukkah and Christmas

Chamber Opera Chicago pairs Victoria Bond's new one-act children's opera "The Miracle of Hanukkah" with Menotti's classic 1950s Bible-inspired Christmas opera "Amahl and the Night Visitors" on Sundays at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $20; $15 students; $10 kids ages 12 and under. (312) 988-9000 or chamberoperachicago.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

'Tender' humor

Fans of truTV's practical joke series "Impractical Jokers" won't want to miss seeing The Tenderloins and their latest "Santiago Sent Us" tour playing twice at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $49.75-$68.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Comedian Finesse Mitchell returns to the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Fans of comedian Finesse Mitchell ("Saturday Night Live," "Showtime at the Apollo") won't want to miss his ongoing standup gigs this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $19 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18