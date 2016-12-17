Breaking News Bar
 
ACC fines Louisville, Virginia Tech for role in Wake scandal

Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 each after reviewing the findings of a Wake Forest investigation that concluded a former Demon Deacons assistant coach-turned-broadcaster leaked game plans to opponents.

Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement Saturday that he is "deeply disturbed something like this would occur."

The league said its review and follow-up discussions with the schools indicated that game plan information for four of Wake Forest's games was provided to three schools over a three-year period from 2014-16 - Virginia Tech in 2014, Louisville in 2016 and Army in both 2014 and '16.

The announcement came four days after former Wake Forest assistant and radio analyst Tommy Elrod was fired after the school determined he shared or attempted to share inside information.

