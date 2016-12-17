Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/17/2016 4:00 PM

Kuemper has 27 saves, Wild beat Coyotes for 7th straight win

  • Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) and Minnesota Wild right wing Jason Pominville (29) go after the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) shoots the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) skates with the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) congratulates center Tyler Graovac (44) on a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-1.

    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, left, Eric Staal (12), Matt Dumba (24) and center Charlie Coyle (3) congratulate defenseman Ryan Suter (20) on a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn.

    Associated Press

 
By ANDRES YBARRA
Associated Press
 
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in his first start in nearly three weeks, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight win.

Ryan Suter and Tyler Graovac both ended goal-scoring droughts of at least 13 games, and Chris Stewart and Eric Stall also scored for the Wild. Minnesota has won seven in a row for the first time since March 2013.

Kuemper started for the first time since a 5-4 loss at Vancouver on Nov. 29. The Wild haven't lost in regulation since, and Minnesota has outscored opponents 25-10 in its win streak.

Brendan Perlini ended Kuemper's shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining, and Mike Smith made 26 saves for the Coyotes, facing several close shots and at least a couple that hit off the posts.

