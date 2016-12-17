Kuemper has 27 saves, Wild beat Coyotes for 7th straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in his first start in nearly three weeks, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight win.
Ryan Suter and Tyler Graovac both ended goal-scoring droughts of at least 13 games, and Chris Stewart and Eric Stall also scored for the Wild. Minnesota has won seven in a row for the first time since March 2013.
Kuemper started for the first time since a 5-4 loss at Vancouver on Nov. 29. The Wild haven't lost in regulation since, and Minnesota has outscored opponents 25-10 in its win streak.
Brendan Perlini ended Kuemper's shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining, and Mike Smith made 26 saves for the Coyotes, facing several close shots and at least a couple that hit off the posts.