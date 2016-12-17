Breaking News Bar
 
Rally at university held for victim of alleged sex assault

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- About 200 people gathered at the University of Minnesota to support the victim of an alleged sexual assault that led to the suspension of 10 football players.

The protest outside TCF Bank Stadium happened Saturday afternoon, hours after members of the football team rescinded their boycott of the upcoming Holiday Bowl. The team had threatened a boycott to protest the suspension of their teammates who were allegedly involved in the September encounter with the woman.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2hddQMR ) that the demonstrators chanted "she is not alone" and "Hey hey, ho ho, rape culture has got to go."

Organizers planned the rally to support the woman before the football team had announced its boycott. Organizer Sarah Super says the idea gained momentum after the team threatened to boycott.

