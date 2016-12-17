Foman, Lang lead No. 16 Texas women over UTSA 76-43

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tasia Foman scored 14 points, Kelsey Lang had a double-double and No. 16 Texas defeated Texas-San Antonio 76-43 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

After neither team reached 30 percent shooting in the first half, the Longhorns (5-4) shot 57 percent in the third quarter, going on an 8-0 run to lead by 19 before they used a 19-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, including nine points from Foman, to lead by 36.

Lang scored 11 points with 13 rebounds and four assists for her fourth double-double this season. Ariel Atkins added 10 points. Brooke McCarty scored all nine of her points on 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with Texas leading 33-23.

Crystal Chidomere scored 13 points for the Roadrunners (3-6), who shot just 23.4 percent and made just 1 of 14 3-point attempts.