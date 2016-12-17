LeBron scores 16 in fourth as Cavs outlast Lakers 119-108

Breaking News Bar
 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert, left, is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers' Louis Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Lakers' Timofey Mozgov (20) loses control of the ball under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, Kyrie Irving matched a career high with 12 assists and the refreshed Cleveland Cavaliers finally put away Los Angeles in the fourth quarter, beating the young Lakers 119-108 on Saturday night.

Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, leading the Cavs to their sixth win in seven games.

The Cavs were back at full strength after coach Tyronn Lue left James, Love and Irving behind earlier this week for a game in Memphis, a decision that sparked some criticism as fans were denied a chance to see the three stars and Cleveland lost.

Irving looked more like himself in his first game in a week, adding 21 points as the Cavs improved to 19-6.

