Senators snap three-game skid with 3-1 win over Devils

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Mike Condon stopped 29 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.
Bobby Ryan scored in the first period and Zack Smith added an empty-netter for the Senators.
John Moore scored and Keith Kinkaid finished with 28 saves for the Devils, who have lost five straight.
Ottawa went up 2-1 at 1:14 of the second period when Brassard tipped a shot by Zack Smith past Kinkaid. That goal was changed after originally being credited to Smith.
The Devils nearly tied the game a few minutes later when Taylor Hall beat Condon with a shot from the slot, but after hitting the post the puck was swept away by Dion Phaneuf.
Condon made a great save in the final minute before Smith scored into an empty net with 14 seconds to go.