updated: 12/17/2016 9:18 PM

Senators snap three-game skid with 3-1 win over Devils

  • New Jersey Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (1) keeps his eyes on the puck as Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) prepares to shoot during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) makes a save on New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators' Zack Smith (15) is congratulated by teammate Erik Karlsson (65) after Smith scored on an empty net against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • New Jersey Devils' Kyle Quincey (22), right, poke checks Ottawa Senators' Chris Kelly (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators' Chris Neil (25) fights with New Jersey Devils' Luke Gazdic (20) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) makes a save as New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri (21) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan (9) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates Ryan Dzingel (18) and Marc Methot (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Associated Press

 
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Derick Brassard scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period, Mike Condon stopped 29 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a season-high three-game losing streak.

Bobby Ryan scored in the first period and Zack Smith added an empty-netter for the Senators.

John Moore scored and Keith Kinkaid finished with 28 saves for the Devils, who have lost five straight.

Ottawa went up 2-1 at 1:14 of the second period when Brassard tipped a shot by Zack Smith past Kinkaid. That goal was changed after originally being credited to Smith.

The Devils nearly tied the game a few minutes later when Taylor Hall beat Condon with a shot from the slot, but after hitting the post the puck was swept away by Dion Phaneuf.

Condon made a great save in the final minute before Smith scored into an empty net with 14 seconds to go.

