updated: 12/17/2016 10:11 PM

Jets' Petty leaves after getting wind knocked out of him

  • New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. Miami recovered the ball on the play.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty has left the game against the Miami Dolphins after getting the wind knocked out of him.

The team announced he is questionable to return.

Petty was hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter when he got sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh as he completed a 28-yard pass down the right sideline to Robby Anderson.

Petty remained face-down on the MetLife Stadium turf for several seconds as Jets trainers rushed out to check on him. He got up on both knees after a few moments and was able to walk to the sideline under his own power.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former starter, replaced Petty, who continued to be examined on the bench before heading into the locker room.

Petty was 20 of 36 for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

