Faried scores 25 points in Nuggets 127-114 win over Knicks

New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings, left, runs into Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris while driving to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, greets Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, of Italy, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Denver. Gallinari was one of the players sent to the Nuggets by the Knicks when they traded for Anthony. Associated Press

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) stops Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15), of Serbia, as Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, right, covers in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) celebrates after dunking a basket over New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Kenneth Faried scored 25 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 22 and the Denver Nuggets beat Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks 127-114 on Saturday night.

Anthony, who missed the Knicks' loss at Golden State on Thursday night with a bruised right shoulder, had 29 points against his former team but remained winless in five trips to Denver since he was traded to New York in 2011.

The Knicks have dropped nine in a row in Denver overall. Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, but New York concluded its five-game road trip with a third consecutive loss for its first three-game slide of the season.

In the first NBA matchup of brothers Willy Hernangomez of the Knicks and Juancho Hernangomez of the Nuggets, Willy finished with 17 points. Juancho didn't get into the game until the final minute and went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line.

New York trailed by eight at the break, but it closed to 70-66 on a 3-pointer by Brandon Jennings. Denver responded with a 15-3 run capped by Faried's reverse dunk, running the Nuggets' lead to 85-69 with 4:28 left to play in the third quarter.

Denver carried a 96-80 lead into the fourth quarter and stretched it to 19 when Danilo Gallinari, who came to Denver as part of the Anthony trade, connected on a 3-pointer with 6:07 left.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Derrick Rose, who has been bothered by back spasms, was given the night off after experiencing some discomfort during the pregame shootaround. "It is stiff, he tries to get it loose and then it feels like it might turn into a spasm, so he doesn't want to really jar it or turn hard on it," coach Jeff Hornacek said.

Nuggets: F Wilson Chandler and C Nikola Jokic, who have been coming off the bench for most of the season, recently moved into the starting lineup and coach Mike Malone said before the game that he plans to continue with the alignment for the foreseeable future.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Get a two-day break before returning to action Tuesday night when they host the Indiana Pacers.

Nuggets: Complete a three-game homestand by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.