Complete effort helps Wheeling to Erb excellence

With individuals contributing at the lower, middle, and upper weights, there was no stopping Wheeling on Saturday in the 52nd Annual Rus Erb wrestling tournament hosted by Glenbrook South.

The Wildcats captured their second straight tourney championship with 222.5 points to easily hold off runner-up Oswego (198).

Competing in the tourney for the first time since 1988, Libertyville had a strong third-place showing with 188.5 points as the Wildcats had four individual champions crowned.

Batavia placed fourth in the powerful 19-team field with 141 points followed by Wauconda (93 points) in seventh and Grant (80 points) in eighth.

Wheeling's push for the title was led by four individual champions, including 113-pound junior Manny Ramirez (23-2), who was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Ramirez closed out his stellar performance with a technical fall over Grant freshman Dylan Rienkinberger for the crown.

The Wildcats also got a first-place finish from 160-pounder and 2016 state qualifier Jaylen Shaw (15-2), who posted a hard-fought 5-3 decision over previously unbeaten Batavia senior Joe Posledni (18-1).

Wheeling's impressive day also saw senior Zach Yfantis (23-2) move up from 220 to 285 to capture the title with a pin just before the second-period horn sounded.

"I won here two years ago at 220, and last year I took second here at around the same weight so I knew I could compete," said Yfantis, who will need to drop about 10 pounds to get down to the 220-pound division next week. "I definitely have a lot more confidence knowing I can beat a heavier level, so it will be easier not giving up so many pounds."

Wheeling also got a third-place finishes from Tristan Guaman at 145, Carlos Montiel at 152 and Andrew Lara at 170.

"We had 12 out of our 14 wrestlers earn top-six medals so that is the most important thing, and that is what is necessary to win a tournament like this," said Wheeling coach Neal Weiner. "We're in a good place right now, we have two wrestlers out of our lineup and when we get them back we hope to fight for a conference title and a regional championship."

Libertyville's lower weights were lights-out once again as the Wildcats got championship performances from senior Alex Mitchell (4-0) at 106, freshman Danny Pucino (16-2) at 126, sophomore Michael Gunther (14-3) at 132 and senior Jack Damenti (15-3) at 152.

Like Wheeling, Libertyville had numerous contributors up and down its lineup with a second from Drew Onufer at 120, and fourths from Brandon Murphy (113), and Charlie Schmidt (285).

Libertyville coach Dale Eggert couldn't have been happier with his four champs or the 10 wrestlers who reached the final round.

"They were scoring points, and they were aggressive against tough opponents so I thought they really shined," said Eggert, whose team has a showdown at Stevenson next Thursday. "It was a great performance with four champs, and I'm thrilled to get over half of our lineup in the medal round is encouraging."

Besides Posledni, Batavia also got a second-place medal from senior Seth Winkle, who dropped a 3-0 decision in a defensive battle at 145.

"We had a tough first round, but we rebounded pretty well in the second round and it's a quality tournament so there is no shame in taking fourth," said Batavia coach Scott Bayer. "A match like that (for Posledni), you realize you can compete with guys like that and it's all practice until the big dance."

Wauconda got a second-place finish from 170-pounder Devin Parrish, who dropped a gut-wrenching 1-0 decision to Oswego's Josh Torres in the 170-pound finals.

The Bulldogs also got a second from 195-pounder Tyler Stankiewicz and a third from 120-pounder Justin Mitchell.

"He (Parrish) has been wrestling well lately, he's had a lot of tough competition, and he ran into a tough opponent in the finals," said Wauconda coach Mike Buhr. "Oswego is a well-coached team, they are never out of matches, and it was a good tournament for (Stankiewicz) coming back."

Buffalo Grove got a title from 220-pound senior Sam Haro (15-3) while Lakes senior Xavian Girona placed second at 152.

Other fourth-place finishers were Wheeling's Eric Le (106), Grant's Ethan Geist (120), Wheeling's Brian Madrigal (126), Batavia's Justin Major (132), Wauconda's Tyler Husko (138), Batavia's Nick Benson (170), Wheeling's Scott Anderson (182) and Batavia's Tyler Luppino (195).

Carmel Catholic got a fifth from Bobby Pryhocki at 145, and a sixth from Christian Valadez at 113. Buffalo Grove's Alejandro Mejia placed fifth at 138 as did Libertyville's Tyler Padilla at 160, Grant's Ryan Alsip at 182, and Grant's Ryan Tevaga at 220.