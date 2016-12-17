Breaking News Bar
 
Wintry mix of rain, ice and snow snarls Illinois roadways

Associated Press
LINCOLN, Ill. -- Weather officials say a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow slickened and snarled some Illinois roadways.

Meteorologist Dan Smith of the National Weather Service's Lincoln office said Saturday that anywhere from an inch of snow to a few inches has fallen in northern areas, including Chicago. The state's central region experienced freezing rain Friday leading to numerous crashes along Interstate 55, and mainly rain fell along the I-70 corridor and to the south.

Smith says another storm front moving through late Saturday could produce 1-3 inches of snow in northern Illinois.

Indiana authorities say there have been dozens of crashes - two of them involving fatalities - due to freezing rain and ice.

