Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/17/2016 1:05 PM

West African leaders aim to enforce Gambian election upset

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE- In this Friday Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Gambians celebrate the victory of Opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow, run past an army soldier on the streets of Serrekunda, Gambia. The United Nations secretary-general says a takeover by Gambia's security forces of the country's electoral commission offices could compromise "sensitive electoral material" as the president refuses to accept being voted out of power.

    FILE- In this Friday Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Gambians celebrate the victory of Opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow, run past an army soldier on the streets of Serrekunda, Gambia. The United Nations secretary-general says a takeover by Gambia's security forces of the country's electoral commission offices could compromise "sensitive electoral material" as the president refuses to accept being voted out of power.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ABUJA, Nigeria -- West African leaders are promising to enforce the results of a Gambian election upset being challenged by the country's longtime coup leader.

A summit of the Economic Community of West African States ended Saturday with all leaders stating they will attend the inauguration on Jan. 19 of newly elected businessman Adama Barrow.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh shocked his fellow citizens by conceding defeat after a Dec. 1 vote, then changed his mind and called for a new election. The United Nations, the United States and the African Union all have condemned the move.

The summit, attended by 11 presidents with Jammeh absent, agreed "to take all necessary actions to enforce the results" of the election, and called for a peaceful handover.

Jammeh seized power in 1994 and is accused of human rights abuses.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account