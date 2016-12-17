West African leaders aim to enforce Gambian election upset

hello

FILE- In this Friday Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, Gambians celebrate the victory of Opposition coalition candidate Adama Barrow, run past an army soldier on the streets of Serrekunda, Gambia. The United Nations secretary-general says a takeover by Gambia's security forces of the country's electoral commission offices could compromise "sensitive electoral material" as the president refuses to accept being voted out of power. Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria -- West African leaders are promising to enforce the results of a Gambian election upset being challenged by the country's longtime coup leader.

A summit of the Economic Community of West African States ended Saturday with all leaders stating they will attend the inauguration on Jan. 19 of newly elected businessman Adama Barrow.

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh shocked his fellow citizens by conceding defeat after a Dec. 1 vote, then changed his mind and called for a new election. The United Nations, the United States and the African Union all have condemned the move.

The summit, attended by 11 presidents with Jammeh absent, agreed "to take all necessary actions to enforce the results" of the election, and called for a peaceful handover.

Jammeh seized power in 1994 and is accused of human rights abuses.