The Latest: Obama tees off vacation with round of golf

HONOLULU -- The latest on President Barack Obama's Hawaii vacation (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

President Barack Obama started off his first day of vacation in Hawaii with a round of golf at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Obama's motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home midday under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s, after arriving from chilly Washington D.C. Friday night.

The motorcade passed by a few signs saying "Close Gitmo," ''Open Cuba," ''Drones Kill Kids" and "Aloha please talk with us" and people standing in their yards taking pictures.

As the motorcade entered the base, the sun was shining over Kaneohe Bay with the verdant Koolau mountain range shrouded with clouds in the backdrop.