Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/17/2016 4:18 PM

Cook County Jail discover laptop in inmate's cell

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Cook County Jail officials are trying to figure out how an inmate who was allowed access to a laptop to prepare for his criminal case was able to keep it there long enough to record homemade talk shows on it.

In a news release, the sheriff's department says 41-year-old Jimmie Smith had the laptop in his cell on December 5 when officers attempted to retrieve it. During a confrontation, he allegedly punched an officer in the face. He was charged with aggravated battery.

An investigation revealed that Smith, who is being held without bond on several charges including attempted murder and kidnapping, had recorded a show he called "My Back's Against the Wall" while in jail. The computer also contained lewd photographs of Smith in various settings within the jail.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account