Barrington 220 still has concerns about future fire station

Barrington school officials said Friday they still have concerns about the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District's plans to use a house near Prairie Middle School as a third fire station.

Barrington Area Unit School District 220 board President Brian Battle said talks between the two agencies have been productive regarding the future of the house, which is between Prairie and the district's Early Learning Center. The fire district announced Thursday it had closed on the property.

"We'll try to work with them in a collegial fashion and we hope we can find a way to resolve or mitigate our concerns," Battle said. "But those concerns haven't been fully addressed."

Battle said the district is concerned a fire district station there might negatively affect traffic along Dundee Road during rush hour. School officials also are concerned noise from the station, particularly fire engine sirens, could interrupt students' learning, he said.

Barrington Countryside Fire Chief James Kreher was not available for comment Friday. Last week, Kreher told the Daily Herald it was important to him that they worked things out with the school district.

The two sides have discussed working together to make it easier for the school district to move its buses around on the property.

To access the Early Learning Center, drivers now have to navigate a narrow passage around the property the fire district recently bought. Battle said that was intended to be temporary. The school district was planning to buy the house so it could make improvements to the traffic flow.

There are about 1,500 students between Prairie Middle and the Early Learning Center, making the busing operation there the second largest in the district to Barrington High School.

The fire district completed a deal Wednesday to pay $500,000 for the 1,462-square-foot house and surrounding acre. The fire district says it plans to make minor facility upgrades to the house before putting it into service.

Although the fire protection district has purchased the house, several steps remain before it can be used as a station, such as getting a special-use permit from Cook County.

Battle said the two sides will meet in January to continue talking about working together to mitigate school district concerns.