Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 12/17/2016 1:15 PM

Report finds IDOT employees faked reports about helping distressed drivers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Kerry Lester
 
 

Fourteen Illinois Department of Transportation workers were disciplined after a lengthy state investigation found they were submitting "false and fraudulent" reports about helping area motorists in distress.

The 95-page audit, released by the Illinois Inspector General's office Friday, detailed the four-year investigation into IDOT's emergency traffic patrol division, beginning in 2012.

The report found that drivers in the unit "have been, for years, inflating the number of assists performed by submitting ... reports for assists that never happened at all, and also submitting numerous other reports containing inaccurate information."

The reports were cited as a factor in determining the division's annual budget, and as a measure for drivers' annual evaluations.

A total of six employees -- two supervisors and four drivers -- were fired as a result of the investigation. Another eight employees -- two supervisors and six drivers -- were suspended. Employees' salaries ranged from $122,247 to $39,127.

Bruce Harmening, IDOT's chief of the department's investigation and compliance bureau, said in an August letter to acting Inspector General Margaret Hickey that in addition to firing and disciplining employees, the emergency traffic patrol division has also "implemented controls to prevent and discourage fraudulent reporting."

Those steps include retraining drivers, and requiring assist reports to be completed by drivers on site and signed by shift supervisors.

One of the drivers, John Shealey, responded to the report by noting he was "not treated right in the investigation." Others were not immediately reached for comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account