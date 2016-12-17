Christmas parade, toys and food giveaway in Waukegan

The Mary's Mission & Shelter Care spread Christmas cheer Saturday with its annual Christmas parade, program, and toy and food giveaway for the families of Lake County jail inmates.

The organization has been busy collecting funds and supplies to decorate floats, buy toys and food items for holiday food baskets given to the families during the event at the Lake County Community Based Corrections Center in Waukegan.

The event, which began with the parade from Mary's Mission to the center, was followed by the Christmas program and toy/food giveaway for children and family members of inmates.

Members of the Lake County sheriff's office welcomed the guests.

The mission and its president, Mary Lacey, have cared for thousands of homeless, veterans and underprivileged men, women and children in Lake County and surrounding areas.