Lake County
updated: 12/17/2016 7:37 PM

Christmas parade, toys and food giveaway in Waukegan

  • Deputy Chief Doug Pann of the Rockford Police Department helps out setting up a float for the Mary's Mission Christmas Parade.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Jason Bellucci, executive director of Dr. Jennifer Bellucci-Jackson, M.D., visits with Mary Lacey before the Mary's Mission Christmas Parade.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • The Mary's Mission Christmas Parade gets ready to step off on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Waukegan Saturday morning.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Mary's Mission & Shelter Care spread Christmas cheer Saturday with its annual Christmas parade, program, and toy and food giveaway for the families of Lake County jail inmates.

The organization has been busy collecting funds and supplies to decorate floats, buy toys and food items for holiday food baskets given to the families during the event at the Lake County Community Based Corrections Center in Waukegan.

The event, which began with the parade from Mary's Mission to the center, was followed by the Christmas program and toy/food giveaway for children and family members of inmates.

Members of the Lake County sheriff's office welcomed the guests.

The mission and its president, Mary Lacey, have cared for thousands of homeless, veterans and underprivileged men, women and children in Lake County and surrounding areas.

