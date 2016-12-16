Louisville suspends assistant after Wake Forest probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville has suspended Lonnie Galloway for the Citrus Bowl following a review of how the co-offensive coordinator handled Wake Forest game plans he received from fired Demon Deacons broadcaster Tommy Elrod.
Athletic director Tom Jurich announced Galloway's suspension Friday after reviewing the assistant coach's receipt and handling of inside information from Elrod. Jurich said in a release that information shouldn't have been shared by Wake Forest "and it should not have been received by anyone at the University of Louisville." The AD reiterated that head coach Bobby Petrino has been firm in asserting he didn't know about information being provided.
Jurich says while the school did not seek the information, "We did not do what should have been done." The AD says he has been in contact with the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No. 15 Louisville plays No. 19 in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.
