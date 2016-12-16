Louisville suspends assistant after Wake Forest probe

Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson speak with reporters Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Clawson expressed his shock and dismay at revelations that a trusted former coach had been named by the university as the alleged source of team information that was leaked to other schools. (David Rolfe/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

In this Dec. 9, 2006 file photo Tommy Elrod walks on the field while he was serving as assistant coach at Wake Forest University. Elrod, who has served as a radio announcer for the Deacons football games since 2014, has been identified by Wake Forest as the source of leaked game plans found at the University of Louisville. (Kelly Bennett/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich responds to a question during a press conference, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich says a former Wake Forest assistant coach-turned-broadcaster did share "a few plays" with a Cardinals assistant before the teams played last month. Jurich said in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, that Louisville offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway received a call from Demon Deacons radio analyst and former assistant Tommy Elrod before the game on Nov. 12. Jurich says Elrod passed along the plays that were then shared with the defensive staff, but "none of the special plays were run during the course of the game." Associated Press

FILE - In this March 13, 2015, file photo, then-West Virginia assistant coach Lonnie Galloway, right, congratulates Mario Alford after he ran his 40-yard dash during West Virginia NFL Football Pro Day, in Morgantown, W.Va. Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich says a former Wake Forest assistant coach-turned-broadcaster did share "a few plays" with a Cardinals assistant before the teams played last month. Jurich said in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, that Louisville offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway received a call from Demon Deacons radio analyst and former assistant Tommy Elrod before the game on Nov. 12. Jurich says Elrod passed along the plays that were then shared with the defensive staff, but "none of the special plays were run during the course of the game." Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville has suspended Lonnie Galloway for the Citrus Bowl following a review of how the co-offensive coordinator handled Wake Forest game plans he received from fired Demon Deacons broadcaster Tommy Elrod.

Athletic director Tom Jurich announced Galloway's suspension Friday after reviewing the assistant coach's receipt and handling of inside information from Elrod. Jurich said in a release that information shouldn't have been shared by Wake Forest "and it should not have been received by anyone at the University of Louisville." The AD reiterated that head coach Bobby Petrino has been firm in asserting he didn't know about information being provided.

Jurich says while the school did not seek the information, "We did not do what should have been done." The AD says he has been in contact with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

No. 15 Louisville plays No. 19 in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

