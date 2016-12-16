Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/16/2016 4:29 PM

Leavitt formally announced as Oregon defensive coordinator

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon formally announced Friday that Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will join Ducks head coach Willie Taggart's staff in the same capacity.

The announcement makes the hiring official after reports first surfaced Wednesday. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre issued a statement thanking Leavitt on Thursday.

Leavitt has spent the past two seasons with the Buffaloes. This season, Colorado is ranked 17th nationally for total defense, allowing an average of 328.3 yards per game, and 18th for scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game.

The No. 11 Buffaloes (10-3) will play Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. It is Colorado's first bowl game since 2007.

Taggart, who spent the past four seasons at South Florida, was hired last week to take over the Ducks following a disappointing 4-8 season and the dismissal of coach Mark Helfrich.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account