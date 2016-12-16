Leavitt formally announced as Oregon defensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon formally announced Friday that Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will join Ducks head coach Willie Taggart's staff in the same capacity.

The announcement makes the hiring official after reports first surfaced Wednesday. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre issued a statement thanking Leavitt on Thursday.

Leavitt has spent the past two seasons with the Buffaloes. This season, Colorado is ranked 17th nationally for total defense, allowing an average of 328.3 yards per game, and 18th for scoring defense, allowing 20.5 points per game.

The No. 11 Buffaloes (10-3) will play Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. It is Colorado's first bowl game since 2007.

Taggart, who spent the past four seasons at South Florida, was hired last week to take over the Ducks following a disappointing 4-8 season and the dismissal of coach Mark Helfrich.