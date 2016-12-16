Jaguars WR Hurns won't play at Texans, missing 3rd game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns will miss his third consecutive game because of a hamstring injury.

Coach Gus Bradley ruled out Hurns on Friday, saying he won't play at Houston (7-6). The Jaguars (2-11) also ruled out guard Chris Reed (toe) and backup running back Denard Robinson (ankle) for Sunday's game.

Running back Chris Ivory (hamstring) and center Brandon Linder (ankle) are expected to be available. Ivory missed the past two games, and Linder was inactive last week against Minnesota.

Hurns has 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns this season. Without him, Marqise Lee will start again.

Jeremiah Poutasi is expected to replace Reed, becoming the fourth different starter at left guard. Luke Joeckel and Patrick Omameh are on injured reserve, and now Reed is hurt.

