12/16/2016 7:17 PM

Streeter performs national anthem in 'We Matter' shirt

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PHILADELPHIA -- Sevyn Streeter performed the national anthem wearing a "We Matter" jersey before the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The R&B artist had been scheduled to sing before the 76ers' home opener in October, but was scratched by the team two minutes before the performance because she was wearing a "We Matter" T-shirt.

The organization, following backlash from players and other members of the organization, apologized to Streeter two days later and invited her to sing at a future game.

Streeter came to center court on Friday in a black jersey with the words "We Matter" above the No. 7. She received applause upon her introduction and cheers when she completed the song.

