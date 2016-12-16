Cousins, Koufos lead Kings to 96-92 win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings weathered a late Memphis rally for a 96-92 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Garrett Temple added 17 points and Darren Collison had 11 for Sacramento in coach Dave Joerger's return to Memphis, where he coached the Grizzlies until they fired him last spring.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 20 points. Tony Allen scored 16 and Troy Daniels had 13.
The Kings led by 11 with 4 minutes left, but Allen scored two baskets and Daniels converted a pair of 3-pointers, the last one with 55 seconds left to trim Sacramento's lead to 95-92.
The Grizzlies had a chance to tie, but Mike Conley - just back from injury - missed a leaning 3-point attempt with 3.9 seconds left.