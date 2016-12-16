Breaking News Bar
 
Cousins, Koufos lead Kings to 96-92 win over Grizzlies

  Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) hangs from the rim after dunking the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) hangs from the rim after dunking the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels (30) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guards Andrew Harrison, top, and Tony Allen, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes (22) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guards Andrew Harrison, top, and Tony Allen, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jarell Martin (1) and Zach Randolph (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jarell Martin (1) and Zach Randolph (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, prepares to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver, left, prepares to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger talks with players during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings head coach David Joerger talks with players during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jarell Martin (1) and Zach Randolph (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jarell Martin (1) and Zach Randolph (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, shoots against Sacramento Kings forwards DeMarcus Cousins (15) and Matt Barnes (22)in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, shoots against Sacramento Kings forwards DeMarcus Cousins (15) and Matt Barnes (22)in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison (7) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

  Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.

    Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos (41) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
    Associated Press

 
By CLAY BAILEY
Associated Press
 
 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings weathered a late Memphis rally for a 96-92 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday night.

Garrett Temple added 17 points and Darren Collison had 11 for Sacramento in coach Dave Joerger's return to Memphis, where he coached the Grizzlies until they fired him last spring.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 20 points. Tony Allen scored 16 and Troy Daniels had 13.

The Kings led by 11 with 4 minutes left, but Allen scored two baskets and Daniels converted a pair of 3-pointers, the last one with 55 seconds left to trim Sacramento's lead to 95-92.

The Grizzlies had a chance to tie, but Mike Conley - just back from injury - missed a leaning 3-point attempt with 3.9 seconds left.

