The Latest: Syrian TV says Aleppo evacuations resuming

This frame grab from video provided by Baladi News Network, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows civilians gathering for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Russian military said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo under a cease-fire deal reached with Syrian rebels. France's ambassador to the United Nations says international observers should monitor the safe evacuation of civilians and fighters from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. (Baladi News Network via AP) Associated Press

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, green government buses carrying residents evacuating from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Russian military said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo under a cease-fire deal reached with Syrian rebels. France's ambassador to the United Nations says international observers should monitor the safe evacuation of civilians and fighters from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. (SANA via AP) Associated Press

BEIRUT -- The Latest on the conflict in Syria where thousands more civilians and rebels are expected to leave the eastern part of the city of Aleppo under a key cease-fire deal (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Syrian state TV says that evacuations of civilians and rebels from the last rebel-held territory in eastern Aleppo has resumed for the second day.

Ikhbariya TV is reporting that four convoys with fighters and civilians departed from the rebel enclave on Friday.

The TV has shown dozens of green public buses and ambulances parked in the southern Aleppo neighborhood of Ramouseh to help in the evacuation. It then showed trucks and other vehicles ferrying residents of eastern Aleppo and driving through the corridor leading to rebel-controlled areas in the countryside.

Meanwhile, in the central province of Hama, buses and ambulances are waiting to evacuate thousands of people from two Shiite villages besieged by rebels, a last-minute condition that became part of the cease-fire deal for Aleppo. Iran had demanded that the evacuations from Foua and Kefraya be ted with the mass movement out of eastern Aleppo.

___

9:35 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he and his Turkish counterpart are working to launch a new round of peace talks between the Syrian government and the opposition - negotiations that would take place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

Putin, who spoke on a visit to Japan on Friday, says that Ankara had helped broker the rebel exit from Aleppo that is currently underway. He says he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also working for an overall truce in Syria.

The Russian leader says that once the Syrian army secures control of all of Aleppo, civilians will be able to return to their homes.

It wasn't immediately clear if western-backed Syrian opposition would accept such a location for peace talks with President Bashar Assad's government.

___

9:20 a.m.

Thousands more are expected to leave eastern Aleppo in the coming hours under a cease-fire deal that effectively surrendered the last rebel-held part of the city to Syrian government control. There are conflicting numbers on how many have been evacuated from Aleppo so far as part of a Turkey- and Russia-brokered cease-fire deal to transfer all still in the rebel enclave to rebel-held areas in the countryside.

The International Committee of the Red Cross says about 4,000 civilians were taken out on Thursday. Syrian state news agency says 2,300 opposition fighters and their families left Aleppo the previous night.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, says that more than 6,462 people, including more than 3,000 rebels and 301 wounded, have been taken out.