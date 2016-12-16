John Glenn lies in state at Ohio capitol for public goodbye

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week. Associated Press

Warren Motts salutes the casket of the John Glenn as Glenn lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week. Associated Press

Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week. Associated Press

Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- John Glenn's home state and the nation are saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building.

A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon Friday in Columbus.

The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

There will be a series of events celebrating his life.

The tributes include a Marine honor guard, a public processional and a public memorial service on Saturday at Ohio State University.

Glenn grew up in a small Ohio town, served as a fighter pilot in World War II and Korea and represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.

He became the oldest man in space, at age 77 in 1998.