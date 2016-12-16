The Latest: Obama, at year-end news conference, cites gains

President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Barack Obama's year-end news conference (all times EST):

2:46 p.m.

President Barack Obama is using his year-end news conference to boast about his administration's achievements.

Obama is citing a number of positive economic indicators such as a declining unemployment rate and higher rates of insured people under his health overhaul. And he's highlighting diplomatic achievements - among them, the reopening of relations with Cuba.

Obama says he's leaving the country "stronger and more prosperous than it was when we started." But he's reminding the public that there's more to be done on the country's biggest problems. He says he's going to continue working to push the agenda of his administration after leaving office.