Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/16/2016 1:55 PM

The Latest: Obama, at year-end news conference, cites gains

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

    President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Barack Obama's year-end news conference (all times EST):

2:46 p.m.

President Barack Obama is using his year-end news conference to boast about his administration's achievements.

Obama is citing a number of positive economic indicators such as a declining unemployment rate and higher rates of insured people under his health overhaul. And he's highlighting diplomatic achievements - among them, the reopening of relations with Cuba.

Obama says he's leaving the country "stronger and more prosperous than it was when we started." But he's reminding the public that there's more to be done on the country's biggest problems. He says he's going to continue working to push the agenda of his administration after leaving office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account