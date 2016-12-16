Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/16/2016 7:21 PM

Vietnamese comic Minh Beo sentenced in sex crimes case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This undated law enforcement booking photo provided by the Garden Grove, Calif., Police Department shows Minh Quang Hong, known as Minh Beo, a popular Vietnamese comedian. Minh Beo has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in California. Orange County prosecutors said Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, the 38-year-old must also register as a sex offender. (Garden Grove Police Department via AP, File)

    This undated law enforcement booking photo provided by the Garden Grove, Calif., Police Department shows Minh Quang Hong, known as Minh Beo, a popular Vietnamese comedian. Minh Beo has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in California. Orange County prosecutors said Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, the 38-year-old must also register as a sex offender. (Garden Grove Police Department via AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WESTMINSTER, Calif. -- Vietnamese comedian Minh Beo has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in California.

Orange County prosecutors said Friday the 38-year-old must also register as a sex offender.

The comedian, whose real name is Minh Quang Hong, pleaded guilty in August to oral copulation of a minor and attempting to commit a lewd act on a child under the age of 14. The second charge stemmed from a meeting he arranged with a police officer posing as a 13-year-old boy.

He is known in Vietnam as Minh Beo, meaning "Fat Minh." He has been popular in stage, TV and movie comic roles and has his own theater in Ho Chi Minh City.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account