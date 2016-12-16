Portillo's to open first Minnesota restaurant next summer

hello

Oak Brook-based Portillo's plans to open its 50th restaurant in Woodbury, Minnesota by the summer. COURTESY OF PORTILLO'S

Oak Brook-based Portillo's is expected to announce Friday its first Minnesota restaurant.

The company's 50th restaurant is expected to open next summer at 8450 Hudson Road in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The 8,964-square-foot restaurant, with a 1920s theme, will include seating for about 200 guests, double drive-through lanes and a seasonal outdoor patio, a company spokeswoman said.

The Woodbury location also will have Portillo's classic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, salads and chocolate cake.

The Daily Herald reported in October that Portillo's was working with the city of Woodbury, Minnesota, on selecting a location.

And last week, the company confirmed its expansion plans are on track, including a restaurant scheduled to open next year in Champaign near the University of Illinois. Other restaurants set to open will be in Harwood Heights, Illinois, in January and Normal, Illinois, in August.

Other restaurants that recently opened are in Gurnee and Deerfield.

Future expansion will focus on downstate Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana, Florida and Wisconsin, the company said.