District 25 will borrow $31.9 million for projects

The $15.8 million addition to Thomas Middle School in Arlington Heights will result in a larger gym and more classrooms. Courtesy of District 25

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 board members approved borrowing $31.9 million Thursday to help pay for a mix of building projects, including the Thomas Middle School expansion already underway and a planned addition at Windsor Elementary.

The sale of working cash bonds is expected to be followed by a $8.1 million bond issue as early as next fall, district officials said.

In total, the money will help pay for the $15.8 million Thomas addition, an estimated $9.8 million worth of work at Windsor, $10.25 million for districtwide life safety upgrades including roofs, boilers and plumbing, and almost $5 million for a potential addition at Greenbriar Elementary.

Many of the projects come as a result of increasing enrollment across the district.

Construction started last month on the Thomas addition, which will include a new, larger gymnasium, while the old gymnasium will be converted into a band room, a music room and five classrooms.

District officials said most of the new concrete foundations have been placed, setting the stage for steel beams and the building structure to start taking shape by mid-January.

Next month, the school board is expected to approve a bid for the Windsor expansion, which will include six classrooms, three office and meeting rooms, bathrooms, storage and expansions to the gymnasium and commons area. Construction could begin by March.

The Thomas and Windsor projects are expected to be done by the time school starts in August.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Lori Bein said the district staff and architects will be meeting with the Greenbriar Elementary staff Friday to discuss a possible expansion of that building, which would eliminate the need for two mobile classrooms currently there.

Greenbriar houses the district's early childhood program, which district officials previously discussed moving to the Dunton Administration Center.

That might not happen if officials decide to expand Greenbriar.

In August, the district completed $18 million worth of additions at Ivy Hill and Olive-Mary Stitt elementary schools, adding about 19,000 square feet to each building. Those projects also were funded by selling bonds.

