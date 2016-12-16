Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/16/2016 7:06 AM

Two dead in Marengo crash Friday

Lee Filas
 
 

Two people were killed in a motor vehicle crash near Marengo Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:12 p.m. at Millstream Road and Route 176, according to a news release from the McHenry County coroner's office.

The two victims -- one male and one female -- were drivers of different automobiles, officials said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County sheriff's office. The names are being withheld by authorities pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday.

The Northwest Herald is reporting the crash involved two cars and a semitrailer. The driver of the truck was not injured.

