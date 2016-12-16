Reward seeking conviction in 'senseless killing' of Naperville activist

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Dec. 2 shooting death of Ronald Allen of Naperville.

The shooting death of Ronald Allen of Naperville remains unsolved, but now a Chicago activist is offering a reward.

"We have a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and the conviction of the perpetrators that discharged that weapon and took his life," Andrew Holmes of Chicago said Friday. "Most importantly, we need that gun that was used and also any information on the people who were involved with this senseless killing."

The reward comes two weeks after Allen was shot to death while driving early Dec. 2 on the 1300 block of North Laramie Avenue in Chicago. Police on Friday said there are no new updates in the case.

Allen, 73, was known for his love of the card game Bid Whist, about which he wrote a historical book in 2014, and his efforts to make the communities where he worked and lived better places. He was a longtime member of the DuPage County NAACP, the DuPage African Methodist Episcopal Church and a Democratic precinct committeeman.

He recently had gotten involved with an effort to improve police/community relations throughout DuPage and was partnering with several suburban police chiefs.

For decades, Allen ran A. Allen Insurance Ltd. in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Family said it was common for him to return there to play cards, as he did the night of Dec. 1 into the early morning Dec. 2 before his death.

Allen will be laid to rest during a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday at DuPage AME Church at 4300 Yackley Ave. in Lisle, preceded by a wake beginning at 1 p.m.

His children say they're not seeking vengeance after their father's death.

"The only thing we want is what he wanted -- just people to start loving each other," said his son, Keith Allen of Aurora.

But Holmes, who is offering the reward along with the Chicago-based Community Action Network, said he wants justice in Allen's case as one way to stop the "gun virus" in Chicago.

Holmes, who works as a protection consultant and aims to end human trafficking through Operation Restoring Innocence, said he never met Allen but was familiar with his work "to enhance the quality of life of others."

Holmes said he's encouraging residents in the area of the shooting to review their surveillance camera footage and look for anything unusual. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call a 24-hour, toll-free tip line at 1 (800) 883-5587. Holmes said information shared there will be relayed to Chicago police.