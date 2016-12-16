Evaluation complete in Geneva fatal poisoning case, statements contested

Julia L. Gutierrez is accused of fatally poisoning her husband at their Geneva home.

With completion of a psychological evaluation of a Geneva woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband, attorneys say that clears the way for early negotiations for a possible plea agreement.

Julia L. Gutierrez, 54, had a brief court appearance in Kane County Friday before Judge D.J. Tegeler, who was informed of the evaluation by the Kane County Diagnostic Center. A request for the FBI to perform a handwriting analysis of a note prosecutors say was left by Gutierrez is on hold until a trial date is set.

Gutierrez is accused of first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Eduardo, 53 in late January at their home on the 0-99 block of Crissey Avenue in Geneva.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez administered an overdose of sedatives in her husband's protein shake and then tried to kill herself.

According to prosecutors, she left a handwritten note admitting to the crime and advising of her own attempt to end her life. She also sent a friend a package with a large amount of money, a handwritten check and a note.

Greg Sams, the lead prosecutor in the case, said evaluation was psychological and not an effort to determine fitness to stand trial.

"We're in the beginning stages of negotiations in the case," he said,

Gutierrez was dressed in a neon green Kane County jumpsuit, meaning she is still on suicide watch at the Kane County jail, where she is being held without bond. Authorities say Gutierrez also tried to poison her husband in 2002, but no charges were brought against her because she completed psychiatric treatment.

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Defender Julia Yetter has filed a motion to suppress Gutierrez' statements to police at Delnor Hospital in Geneva if the case eventually goes to trial.

"At the time of her interrogation defendant was receiving medical treatment for a drug overdose that was thought to be a suicide attempt. It was believed the defendant had ingested multiple pills containing temazepam," part of Yetter's motion read. "Because of the effect of her medication had on her judgment and decision-making processes, defendant could not knowingly and intelligently waive her rights provided to her under Miranda; therefore her statements were involuntary."

Guiterrez is next due in court on Feb. 2. If convicted of murder, she faces a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison with no chance of early release.