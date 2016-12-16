Warrenville investor faces fraud charges

A 72-year-old Warrenville man who used to operate an investment firm based in Lisle is facing federal fraud charges after prosecutors said he took profits from successful trades for himself while saddling clients with trades that lost money over a four-year span.

Charles J. Dushek, former president of Capital Management Associates Inc., is charged with multiple securities fraud charges and a single count of "employing a scheme to defraud a client," according to court papers.

Prosecutors said that from July 2008 through August 2012 Dushek would wait several days to report gains and losses on personal or client funds and pocketed more than $1 million from the "scheme."

According to court records, Dushek is accused of purchasing 16,000 publicly traded securities valued at more than $400 million and kept a spreadsheet that identified whether the trades should be allocated to clients or himself.

Dushek is slated for arraignment Tuesday in Chicago, prosecutors said.

In May 2013, Dushek faced similar allegations. It's unclear if these are new charges or an extension of the original investigation.