Waukegan man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking woman, killing dogs

A Waukegan man charged with brutally killing three dogs as an act of intimidation against a family member who he attacked and threatened during five days in 2015 was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday in Lake County court.

However, Juan Rositas, 51, of Waukegan, received 606 days credit for time already served in Lake County jail, and is required to serve 50 percent of the overall prison sentence, officials said in court. This means he would be free from prison in just over three years.

Rositas pleaded guilty to one count of armed violence and three counts of animal cruelty in front of Judge James Booras. The agreement included the 10-year sentence on the armed violence charge, and 10 years on animal cruelty charges.

Assistant State's Attorney Jason Humke said sentences will be served at the same time, and each is served at 50 percent.

"A 10-year sentence is a maximum sentence for animal cruelty under the statute," Humke said. "There is nothing in the statutes that allows us to make the two sentences consecutive to one another."

Rositas was also sentenced to three years probation, which he will serve after his release from prison.

He said very little while the plea deal was reviewed in court.

Rositas was charged with armed violence, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and intimidation for attacking the female family member between April 5 and 10. Authorities said Rositas threatened to "chop up" the victim with a machete while she pleaded for her life, prosecutors said.

She was beaten and forced under threat of violence to say she'd been having an affair, authorities said previously.

Charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and intimidation were dropped as part of Friday's plea deal.

In the animal cruelty case, Rositas was charged with nine counts of armed violence, animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals for killing the three pit bulls between November 2014 and January 2015, and burying the bodies in the yard of his Waukegan home.

In court, Humke said Rositas suffocated one dog, bound the paws of a second dog as he hit it with a sledgehammer, and hit the third dog in the body with a hammer.

Charges of armed violence and aggravated cruelty to animals were dropped as part of the plea deal.

If convicted at trial, Rositas could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for the attacks against the family member and up to 10 years in prison on the animal cruelty charge, prosecutors said.

He has been held in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail since his arrest April 23, 2015.

A statement by the victim was read in court after Booras accepted the plea deal,

"The events that took place in the last few years with Juan were both brutal and horrific," the statement said. "No one will ever truly know how it is to feel both helpless and afraid until you have gone through what I was put though."