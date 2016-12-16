Winter weather advisory with blowing snow tonight, Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as snow begins to fall Friday afternoon, and more will come Saturday.

The advisory for an area that includes Cook and Kane counties says 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon, and another 1 to 3 inches is expected Saturday afternoon and night. It says periods of snowfall could be heavy.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday night could cause blowing and drifting snow, the service says.

The winds Saturday also will make it feel especially cold outside again. Wind chill readings could dip to 25 below zero again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties," the advisory says. "Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities."

The forecast calls for a low of 18 tonight and a high in the 20s Saturday, and then a high temperature around zero with a low of 13 below zero Sunday night. A warm-up is expected to begin in earnest on Tuesday.