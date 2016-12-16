Rosemont pays $242,300 for 17 fireworks shows

Rosemont is planning 17 fireworks shows in 2017, at a cost of $242,300. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont

Rosemont will pay $242,300 for 17 fireworks shows next year at its MB Financial Park entertainment district, under an agreement approved this week by the village board.

Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc. shoots off the fireworks from the top of the entertainment district parking garage on Thursday nights during the Rockin' in the Park summer concert series. The company also produces bigger shows on July 3 and New Year's Eve.

The entertainment district is east of the Tri-State Tollway and north of Balmoral Avenue.