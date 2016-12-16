$250K bail, psych evaluation ordered for ex-Lake in the Hills officer

Bail was set at $250,000 Friday morning for a retired Lake in the Hills deputy police chief accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

But before Alan Bokowski can get out of jail on bond, he first must undergo a court-ordered psychological assessment and have the judge review the results, according to John Gibbons, chief of the criminal division for the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office.

Gibbons is a co-prosecutor on the case.

What the assessment reveals could lead Judge Sharon Prather to impose additional conditions of bond on Bokowski.

She ordered Friday that when and if he is released from the McHenry County jail, he is to surrender any firearms he has and may not contact the alleged victim or her family.

He would have to post $25,000 bond.

Bokowski is charged with criminal sexual assault of a victim 13 to 17 years old, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person 13 to 17 years old, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim at least five years younger than him.

Bokowski is 60 and lives in Crystal Lake.

According to Crystal Lake police, the parents of a girl told them Nov. 29 that she had been assaulted at Bokowski's home.

Bokowski retired in 2006 after 26 years with the Lake in the Hills department. He spent the last seven years of his career as a deputy chief of patrol services.

His next court date is Jan. 13.