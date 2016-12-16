Breaking News Bar
 
Pedestrian struck by train in Hinsdale

Metra said commuters should expect extensive delays along the BNSF line between Chicago and Aurora after a pedestrian was struck Friday evening near the West Hinsdale station.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

He said no information was immediately available concerning the pedestrian or the condition of the pedestrian.

He said the train, number 1275, was headed from Chicago to Aurora and struck the pedestrian where the tracks intersect Stough Street.

He said traffic is stopped until authorities on the scene give Metra clearance to move the trains.

